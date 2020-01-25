Meghan Markle’s Father Admits Lying To The Media

Meghan Markle’s father had admitted that he hasn’t always been truthful when speaking to the media about his royal daughter. In a 90- minute documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, he did for the UK’s CBS Channel five, he came clean about a time he lied to the media, according to FOX News.

Thomas Markle said that during an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, he lied about a conversation he had with Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, after he missed their wedding.

“I said [that] they called me back and they were really concerned about me and I said, ‘Go on your honeymoon, don’t worry about me. I’ll be fine. And that was all a lie,” the 75-year-old confessed.

Markle didn’t seem remorseful though and seemed to think that his lies helped the royal couple’s image.

“So I made their image appear a little bit better,” he added.

Markle also addressed the photo shoot he staged days before the royal wedding. The fake paparazzi photos show him reading a book called “Images of Great Britain” and even getting measured for a suit by someone pretending to be a tailor. He said when he was confronted about the photos by Prince Harry, he continued to lie.

I denied it,” he said. “All Harry asked me was did I pose for measurements for a suit, and I said, ‘No, I wasn’t posing for a measurement for a suit, I was being measured for a new hoodie.’ That’s what I told them. Of course that was a lie. I lied to him. I’m not proud of that, but I did.”

Throughout the upcoming documentary, Markle talks about his daughter’s acting career, their estranged relationship and how it has been affected since she became the Duchess of Sussex. He also had a mouthful to say about her stepping down from her duties in the royal family.

“Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away,” he said. “It looks like she’s tossing that away for money. Apparently, $3 million on a 26-bedroom home isn’t enough for them. It’s kind of embarrassing to me.”

The documentary has not yet been given a premiere date.