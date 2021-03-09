MadameNoire Featured Video

Update: According to ITV News, Piers Morgan has stepped down from his role as one of the hosts of “Good Morning Britain.” A statement from ITV read:

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The announcement comes after Morgan claimed that he didn’t believe Meghan Markle’s claims of being mentally ill or experiencing racism from the Royal Family, the institution and its members.

Morgan was taken to task for his comments about Markle, saying they stemmed from a personal vendetta he had against her when she stopped speaking to him after they met for drinks.

Original Story: It’s not often that we write about Piers Morgan on this site. Mostly because he’s a hot mess. He’s a conservative, white man living in the United Kingdom. There’s not a lot of intersection between his viewpoint and experiences and ours.

But then Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey with her husband Prince Harry and exposed the racism in the Royal Family—the institution and the members themselves. And naturally, as a proud British citizen, Morgan took that personally.

He felt that Meghan and Harry’s interview was a betrayal to the Queen, who is already going through enough as her husband Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is recovering in the hospital.

But Morgan has taken issue with Markle long before her sit down with Oprah. He took issue with Meghan and Harry’s decision to keep Archie’s christening private. He had a problem with the Vogue issue Meghan edited, celebrating women, calling it a “hypocrital super-woke Vogue stunt.” In 2019, he told her to “go back to America.” There’s a whole section on his Wikipedia page dedicated to his issues with her.

It didn’t take long for people to assume that perhaps Morgan’s vitriol toward Meghan was more personal than political. Finally, people declared him as utterly obsessed.

And now, we know the reason why.

Yesterday, on ”Good Morning Britain,” Morgan said he was sickened by the interview and repeatedly said that he does not believe the story they’re telling—especially Meghan. He was promptly scolded by Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

Earlier this morning, he was joined by Alex Beresford who not only defended Harry and Meghan but mentioned that Morgan’s dislike for them was personal.

Beresford said, “They have had an overwhelming amount of negative press…I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program. And I understand that you have a personal relationship with Meghan Markle—or had one. And she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. Yet, you continue to trash her.”

It was at that point that Piers couldn’t take any more. He stormed off of the set saying, “Sorry, can’t do this.”

Beresford continued, “This is absolutely diabolical behavior. I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. 6:30-7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch, incredibly hard to watch.”

Well, that would certainly explain a few things—particularly his anger toward Meghan over the years. And why Beresford’s comment rubbed him so badly that he had to exit a live broadcast.

Thankfully, we’re living in the information age. And it wasn’t long before the internet rallied to see exactly what happened between Morgan and Markle that has him so pressed and stressed all of these years later.

It didn’t take long for folks to find it.

In a 2018 interview with Ryan Tubridy on the Irish version of “The Late Late Show,” Morgan said:

“I follow the stars of “Suits” on Twitter. Within five minutes, I got this direct message from Meghan Markle. And it said, ‘I’m a big fan. I’m so excited you’re following me.’ This was about three years ago. Another guy from “Suits” got involved and we corresponded pretty regularly on Twitter, publicly and privately. She began sending me early copies of Suits episodes. I thought we had a good sort of friendship building. She then said I’m coming to London to watch tennis with Serena Williams. She said would you like to meet up for a drink…We had two hours in a pub. She had a couple of dirty martinis and a couple of pints. We got along brilliantly. Then I put her in a cab. And it turned out to be a cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. And then the next night, they had a solo dinner together and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. And I have never heard from her again. Meghan Markle ghosted me…I really liked her this is why it hurts. No…I really liked her. I just think she’s a slight social climber, I’m afraid…I didn’t really like being ghosted like that. I thought it was a strange thing to do.”

Piers went on to explain that the other “Suits” star had been told to stop speaking to Piers as well. That man later apologized for disappearing. Piers didn’t like any of it.

I don’t know why Piers was so irritated by Meghan “ghosting” him. He was never entirely available in the first place. He’s been married since 2010. “Friends” come and go everyday, B. It seemed that he was expecting something more and was a little sore about her finding love with Prince Harry.

I can’t speak for Meghan’s tastes. But whether she met Prince Harry or not, I doubt Piers would have been selected as any type of romantic suitor.

He said Meghan’s a social climber but like Beresford said, it’s been six years presumably since Morgan and Markle first met. And he’s still talking about her, still perturbed by their falling out and Meghan has gone on with her life.

Now, it’s clear why his distaste for her runs so deep. She rejected him and his ego was never able to fully recover.

Just another example of fragile masculinity. So cliché.

Veronica Wells-Puoane is the culture editor at MadameNoire.com. She is the author of “Bettah Days” and You’ll Be All Write, a question and answer journal for Black women. She is also the creator of the website NoSugarNoCreamMag.