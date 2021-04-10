MadameNoire Featured Video

Meghan Markle won’t be attending the funeral of Prince Philip, her husband Prince Harry’s grandfather, who died on April 9, 2021. According to Page Six, the former Duchess of Sussex will not be attending due to not being medically cleared by her doctor. Markle is pregnant with a baby girl and is due this summer.

Prince Harry will be going back to his hometown of London for the first time since he and Markle stepped down from their royal duties. He also hasn’t seen them face-to-face since he and his wife’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the interview, they made many shocking claims but the most explosive was that the royal family was concerned that baby Archie, their first son, would be “too dark.” She told Winfrey that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born.”

Markle also opened up about how she felt suicidal during her time as the Duchess and didn’t receive support from her in-laws.

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry,” Markle told Oprah Winfrey during their interview. “But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Prince Harry didn’t want to reveal who pressed them over their son’s skin tone but confirmed it did happen.

“That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “But at the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked,” he said. “I’m not comfortable sharing it.”

Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died after being hospitalized a few times and battling different health ailments. After his death, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade implied that the interview Markle and Prince Harry did played a role in Prince Philip’s failing health.

“Also, if you factor in this. There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey,” Kilmeade said. “So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that.”