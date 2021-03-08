Yes, the British tabloids did make Meghan Markle’s experience as a member of the royal family an extremely troubling one, but they weren’t the reason she and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties. It was the Palace.

That was the major takeaway from Meghan and Prince Harry’s buzzy CBS primetime special interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Sunday night. The conversation was not a messy one, but rather an opportunity for the couple, now living their lives in Los Angeles as a growing family of four, to speak their truth. The truths just so happened to be eye-opening. They were especially damning for Buckingham Palace, or “the firm” (which she made an effort to clarify is separate from the royal family and protects the “institution” that Queen Elizabeth leads), painted as operating more as a machine to protect only certain royals, and not with very much compassion for what Meghan went through.

From conversations had about how dark their children would be to finding out that Harry was financially cut off, these were some of the biggest bombshells from the Prince and Dutchess’s sit-down with the queen of talk.

She Didn’t Do Her Research

While many of us run to Google to look up an everyday man whose advances we’re considering entertaining, Meghan admitted that she never looked Harry up as they were getting to know each other romantically. According to her, everything she needed to know about the prince, he told her. She admitted that she went into their relationship quite naively, looking back on things. She even recounted the first time she met Queen Elizabeth and was asked “Do you know how to curtsy?” on the way to the meeting by Harry because it was the protocol when being in her majesty’s presence to practice such a gesture. Meghan assumed that such airs would only have to be put on when outside, living in front of the world, but that private family moments would be different. She was, of course, wrong and promptly told by Harry, “It’s the queen.”