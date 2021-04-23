MadameNoire Featured Video

From the looks of it, Karlie Redd and Lamar Odom are nurturing a budding romance. Thursday, the two were spotted together in Atlanta at a press conference for an upcoming celebrity boxing match set to take place between “Love & Hip Hop” alumni and members of the self-proclaimed Creep Squad, Peter Gunz and Cisco Rosado.

The two have remained tight-lipped about reports of their newfound love, but their body language, which mostly consisted of hugged-up couple-type poses, did most of the talking as they posed for photos yesterday at the promotional event. This is the second time that Lamar and Karlie have been spotted together. Earlier this month, they attended a birthday celebration for Yandy Smith together and were hugged up just like they were for the celebrity boxing event.





Lamar recently split from ex-fiancée, Sabrina Parr, after quite a bit of breaking up and making up. In the end, Lamar said that he believed Parr was only seeking to take advantage of him.

“Very deceitful,” Lamar said during a March appearance on “The Real.” “I used to really take her word for everything. She was like, really lying to me, but I guess she got what she wanted and that was the blue check.”

When asked by host Adrienne Bailon what he believes Sabrina was after the most, Lamar responded, “Clout for fame in some kind of way. Her and her deceitful manager were supposed to be dropping this reality show and they didn’t even tell me they were putting it out. Who moves like that?”





Lamar proposed to Sabrina in November of 2019; however, the relationship showed blatant signs of deterioration by the one-year anniversary of their engagement. Prior to the split, they were set to wed in November of this year.

If the reports are true, hopefully, things turn out better with Lamar and Karlie.

