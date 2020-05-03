Adrienne Bailon Shows Off Curves After Shedding Another 20 Pounds: ‘I’ve Been Consistent With My Self-Discipline’

Adrienne Bailon has been open about her weight loss after switching to a vegan diet while dealing with her Hashimoto’s condition, which is an autoimmune disease. She recently showed off her beach ready body after shedding another 20 pounds on Instagram. The daytime talk show host also offered inspiration to others who are struggling with keeping it healthy during quarantine.

“During this time more than ever… Staying healthy is at the top of my mind!,” she captioned the sexy pic of her in a bikini. “This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20lbs. Now… I’ve lost weight before but always gained it back… because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle! But not this time… It’s been a year since I “had enough” (have you ever gotten there? Where you’re just tired of complaining about what you don’t like & you’re finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes!) Well, I made major changes like choosing to eat plant based 🌱 changing my whole relationship with food & working out!

As she shared her experience with trying to stay consistent, she encouraged her followers to be disciplined and start off the new month by trying to form a new healthy habit.

“I’ve been consistent with my self discipline (although it’s been so hard at times). I’m constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self love – is self discipline! They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit… I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your veggies! (Preaching to myself to keep going! Lol.) It’s a new month! Let’s do this!”

Bailon revealed she transitioned into a full vegan diet on the sixth seasion premiere of The Real back in September and that it helped her with managing the symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease.

“I said last season that I went vegan. I stuck with it all summer and stuck with a plant-based diet. It has made a world of a difference,” Adrienne explained. “Lots of you guys know I suffer from Hashimoto’s, which is an autoimmune disease. So it’s really been helpful for that. I feel great and happy to be back.”