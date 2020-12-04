Madamenoire Featured Video

Ray J and Princess Love will be attempting to work on their marriage and yet again, it will take place in front of reality television cameras.

According to Page Six, the on-again-off-again couple will be appearing on a “Love & Hip Hop” spin-off slated to air on VH1 alongside other all-stars off the series who are attempting to sort out marital problems.

Princess filed for divorce in May and later reconciled with the “One Wish” singer and motioned to dismiss the filing. To Princess’s surprise, Ray filed for divorce just two months later. This would not be the first time that the couple has sought to settle their differences in front of an audience. Earlier this year, the pair aired out their grievances with one another during the inaugural episode of “The Conversation” on the Zeus Network.

The cast for the new VH1 series also includes “Love & Hip Hop” veteran Yandy Smith-Harris and husband Mendeecees Harris, who was recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for drug trafficking. This will be Harris’ first television appearance since his release. Also starring in the series are Michael Blackson and Miss Yada, and Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, whose marriage of twenty years has been plagued with disrespect and infidelity. According to a separate report by The Jasmine Brand, Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five and his new wife, Chandra “Deelishis” Charles of “Flavor of Love” will also appear in the series. The pair wed in June of this year after a brief courtship.

“The show is really going to get to the root of some of their relationship issues and help them work through it with other couples,” a source told the outlet.

It’s being reported that the format of the show will mimic that of the now-canceled VH1 series, “Couples Therapy.”

Will you watch?