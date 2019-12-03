Peter Gunz Says His Treatment Of Ex Tara Wallace On LHHNY Is “Something That I Will Always Regret For The Rest Of My Life”

As bold as Peter Gunz was in the four seasons that he appeared on Love and Hip Hop New York, looking back now, he admits he has some regrets.

In VH1’s new series Unveiled, he talked about disrespecting both Tara Wallace and ex-wife Amina Buddafly, but he feels the worst of all to this day that Tara had to find out that he married Amina while they were together from someone other than him. The 50-year-old said he was nervous about appearing on LHHNY initially because he knew that secret could come out.

“The problem I had going on the show was that I knew I married Amina. Tara didn’t know I married Amina,” he said. “There’s a million things I could point out with Amina that I feel bad about too, but I think Tara got the worst of it because I brought her on national TV and let a woman tell her that we were married. And that’s something that I will always regret for the rest of my life.”

He also worries about having to come clean about his misdeeds to his children, the 10 he has, when many of them get older and find out how he was behaving on national television.

“When I see clips of the show it makes me cringe and more than that, part of my fear is having to explain this to my sons and daughters when they get older,” he said.

He did point out earlier in the video though, not as an excuse but just as a fact, that cheating men is something he grew up seeing all of the time. His own father was in a committed relationship with another woman while he was with Peter’s mother. The rapper doesn’t rule out the likelihood that those actions influenced his own decisions as an adult.

“Pretty much, what you see from me was my dad. My dad was engaged to a woman while he was with my mother,” he said. “It wasn’t just my dad, it was my uncles, friends’ dads. It was normal as a child coming out that your dad had extracurricular activities going on with other people, so it was normal to me. Maybe it did affect me growing up.”

Despite his past mistakes, he is glad to have been able to move forward and have a good relationship with Tara, Amina and all of the mothers of his children.

“Me and Tara, we’re cool,” he said. “It’s co-parenting. I see relationships where people have to have mediators. I’m still not on bad terms with anyone. I’ve never been on child support, and it’s good to have a relationship that I can still go inside and ask if [Tara’s] okay. I’m lucky for that.”

It seems that as long as he keeps the cash coming in on time to take care of his kids, all is well with Peter and the many ladies in his life.

“People need money. That’s why I’m here,” he said. “I’m trying to create income. Appearances, music, royalties, writing, hustling and uh…some things I can’t say on camera.”