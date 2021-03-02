MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite being exes, Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr haven’t shied away from speaking on each other and keeping their former relationship in the headlines. As per their public back and forth, Odom threw jabs at his ex-fiancée during a recent interview and shared his feelings surrounding Parr only getting with him to advance her status in the entertainment industry.

Doubling down on the comments he made about Parr last month, where he referred to her as “a decrepit, reptilian type of woman,” Odom clearly had more opinions to share about his former fiancée. Luckily for him and unfortunately for us, the retired NBA star got the chance to do so yesterday, while speaking with the ladies of The Real.

When asked about whether he felt hurt by Parr, Odom admitted to the co-hosts, “Yea, in every which way. [She’s] very deceitful.” Continuing to describe his former fiancée, he shared, “You know, I really used to take her word for everything and she was like really lying to me the whole time. But I guess she got what she wanted — that was the ‘blue check’ — so I guess I was good for something.”

Explaining what he meant by saying Parr used him to gain the status of a verified ‘blue check’ account on her social media platforms, Lamar continued, “Like [for] clout or fame in some kind of way. I mean this girl — just think about this. She and her deceitful manager, they’re supposed to drop this reality show. They never even — they didn’t even tell me that they were putting it out. Who moves like that?”

If you recall, the duo had plans to star in a tv series about their lives and their wedding planning process. In an effort to clarify the timeline for the ladies, and explain his issue with Parr further, Odom noted that he and his ex “shot footage” for the show together and that he was aware it was being worked on. That being said, what he found an issue with was that his ex allegedly never told him when and how the show was going to “be put out to the world.” As he shared, he felt it was just wrong for him to hear along with the rest of the public about a reality show he was starring in being set to air — news that was shared by Parr herself at the beginning of last month.

“We shot footage and she and her manager put it out on their own without even letting me know they were putting it out,” Odom told The Real’s co-hosts. Later he told Loni Love in particular, “Just when I talk about her it makes me sad cause I don’t really like nobody taking advantage of me — especially for monetary reasons.”

After mentioning that he had no interest in taking any legal action against Parr and her manager, Odom emphasized wanting his ex to focus on regaining the custody of her children. As things wrapped up, the NBA champ stated that Parr’s actions following their split were just hurtful for him. He concluded, “She’s putting out there that I’m doing drugs. If you know my past and you want to hurt my way of making a living — that’s the one thing that you could say or bring up to people.”

Parr and Odom ended their engagement back in November of last year. To see the full clip of the star speaking on his feelings towards his ex with the ladies of The Real, you can view it down below.