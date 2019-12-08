‘Red Table Talk’ Will Show Jordyn Woods Taking A Lie Detector Test

Any speculation left over from the cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods will be laid to rest once and for all after Monday’s upcoming Facebook Watch episode of Red Table Talk. When Woods appeared on the show back in March to address what happened between her and Thompson, she took a lie detector test behind the scenes and now viewers will get to see the results.

Monday’s episode will serve as a Q&A episode where Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones answer questions from fans about their previous episodes. One of the fan-submitted questions was asking if Woods actually took the lie detector test. Thanks to this question viewers get to watch the never-before-seen footage of her taking the polygraph.

During her last appearance of the show, Woods, who was once best friends with Kylie Jenner, admitted to kissing Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, after a party at his house. She denies things between them went any further.

Take a look at the preview below.