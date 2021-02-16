MadameNoire Featured Video

In a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, Kandi Burruss spoke on the piling number of sexual abuse allegations against her close friends T.I. and Tiny Harris. Coming to their defense, Kandi shared that she felt the couple was prematurely being found guilty in the court of public opinion, and that when it comes to Tiny in particular, she’s never known her fellow Xscape group member to be involved in any type of sexual misconduct.

Even though she initially didn’t really want to talk about the ongoing situation that’s been swarming T.I. and Tiny since late January, Kandi did say she thinks not enough information has been released and vetted regarding the claims of the many accusers. Additionally, the singer-songwriter mentioned how she feels in our current society, people aren’t given the chance to prove their innocence before it’s believed that they’re guilty of a crime.

“Um, I don’t really wanna speak on that situation,” Kandi began after being asked her opinion on the matter by WWHL host Andy Cohen. Continuing through an angle she did feel comfortable taking to address the allegations against her friends, Kandi said stop believing everything you hear automatically.

“What I want to say is people put out any rumor about somebody right now. This society has become a ‘you’re guilty until proven innocent’ instead of ‘you’re innocent until proven guilty.’ And I do not like that,” she said. “I will say they’re like family to me. Honestly, Tiny and I grew up together. Because of the things that were even said on our show, people always try to wrap me up into any rumor that happens right now. I wanna say, I don’t like that.”

As mentioned by Kandi, she also publicly went through her own battle against sexual misconduct allegations and had to defend her name, all of which was seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Following her co-stars Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams accusing her and her husband of having a “sex dungeon” and wanting to drug and sleep with Porsha back in Season 9 of the show, it was later exposed that all of the allegations weren’t true, and that they were spun by Phaedra. With that in mind, Kandi emphasized her position on WWHL further by saying, “I don’t like when people start rumors on folks and I would like for society to stop [being] so quick to try to make somebody guilty without taking the time to get [information] or anything. So, I don’t like what’s happening right now and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Speaking on Tiny specifically, Kandi said of her long-time friend, “What I will say is, Tiny is my sister and I have never personally seen her doing any of that.”

