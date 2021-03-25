MadameNoire Featured Video

In the latest series of photos posted to her Instagram account, Jordyn Woods is posing with a stunning rock on her ring finger leaving fans wanting to know if that means her boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns popped the question.

Seen down below, Woods is stunting in front of what looks to be a large sculpture of some Air Jordans with a beautiful big diamond on the ring finger of her left hand. With a caption that read, “heir jordyn with a giant air jordan💋 ” an no reference to the ring at all, fans have been left to speculate in the comments on whether the model is really engaged.

“Is that a ring with diamonds or a diamond ring? 🧐 💍 ,” one user said, while another wrote, “Is that an ENGAGEMENT ring ?!!?! 👀 .” Others additionally asked “Are you engaged Jordyn?” and “Can we talk about that ring on your finger?!” while one user simply commented, “👀 👀 👀 👀 💍 💍 💍 💍 💍 💍 .”

Other fans just noted their general happiness surrounding the ring — like one user that emphasized, “Okayyy but the RING 💎 !!!” and another who said, “It’s the huge ring for me 🤩 💍 .”

If you recall, just last week rumors were swirling that Woods was being cheated on by Towns. The allegations against the NBA player prompted her to address the situation via a series of tweets last Thursday, which included, “People really be praying on your downfall,” and “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe. My relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything.”

Even though the couple is rumored to have begun seeing each other last August, it wasn’t until September 2020 that Woods confirmed the news of their relationship. Since she’s been open about how supportive Towns is of her and their closeness in the past, we hope that the couple has many more happy moments together — engaged or not.