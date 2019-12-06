Jordyn Woods Seemingly Shades Khloe Kardashian After She Took To Instagram To Forgive Anyone Who Has Ever Hurt Her

The Internet erupted in an uproar earlier this year, when Jordyn Woods was caught kissing Tristan Thompson. The news was outrageous considering Jordyn was best friends with Kylie Jenner at the time, and Tristan Thompson had just had a baby with Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The revelation broke the family a part, with Kylie and Jordyn going their separate ways and Khloe vowing, at the time, to never speak to Jordyn again.

Months later, Khloe has now decided to take a more graceful approach to the whole scandal.

The mom-of-one took to Instagram stories to tell her fans that she wanted to live a life of positivity and that includes forgiveness.

“My life won’t be consumed with hate,” Khloe said. “I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Every day I choose to find the good in my day. To choose this daily doesn’t mean I don’t have bad days but my good days are so much better than my bad ones We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around.”

After fans checked Khloe for being seemingly kind to Tristan while remaining icy towards Jordyn, Khloe followed up saying her blanket forgiveness applies to everyone.

“It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. Men, friends, family, work associates… anyone who played a role in my pain. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!”

After Khloe released her statement, Jordyn tweeted out a message that looked like direct shade towards Khloe.

“Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you,” she said. But then, to temper the backlash, Jordyn followed up with another tweet explaining, “Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s–t daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations.”