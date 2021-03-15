MadameNoire Featured Video

Following their tumultuous breakup, Khloe Kardashian recently announced that she and Tristan Thompson have rekindled their relationship. That being said, with the thousands of comments congratulating the couple, many are also citing the duo’s reunited love as all the more reason for Khloe to issue Jordyn Woods an apology.

Shared just two days ago in celebration of Tristan’s birthday, Khloe’s post noted that even though the two have experienced their fair share of ups and downs in the past — she now feels their relationship is stronger than ever and bound to have an abundance of good memories ahead of them.

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart,” Khloe’s Instagram post began. Continuing to describe her outlook on their relationship now she added, “And they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing without you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and every day how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

If you recall, the two started dating back in August of 2016. In December of the following year, that’s when they announced that they were expecting their first child, True Thompson, who was born on April 12th, 2018. Unfortunately, just two days prior to the day their daughter was born, Tristan was seen boo’d up in NYC with another woman and allegedly cheated on Khloe with her. Things got even messier when around a year later, rumors swirled that Tristan had cheated on Khloe again, but this time with Kylie’s then best friend, which was Jordyn.

Essentially, the Kardashian-Jenner clan enacted a smear campaign against Jordyn as a result of the rumors. Instead of blaming Tristan for their break-up — caused by all the cheating scandals he was involved in — Khloe framed the story as if Jordyn was the one who broke apart her young family. As you can imagine, Jordyn’s ties to the Kardashian-Jenners were then publicly and brutally severed — and her name was dragged through the mud unnecessarily. The latter was especially true considering the fact that Jordyn’s appearance on Red Table Talk and lie detector test results proved that she never slept with Tristan to begin with.

While Jordyn is definitely owed a public apology from Khloe, Tristan, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, I think it’s a rare chance that she will get one from them. On the off chance that she does — as per classic Kardashian ways — I assume it’ll be more of a PR tactic to make themselves look good, and less about how they genuinely tried to ruin Jordyn’s reputation and feel sorry about it. To be honest, none of it makes any sense at all. If Khloe was going to work towards taking Tristan back and follow through with doing so, then what was all Jordyn bashing for in the long run? It literally was a frenzy of them and their fans bashing a young Black woman for no reason — and they never apologized for it which is embarrassingly sad. With the immense platform Khloe has, not only did she falsely accuse Jordyn, but the fact that she never publicly apologized for it is what made their actions so blatantly wrong.

When all is said and done, Khloe taking back Tristan is good for them and their daughter — but it doesn’t erase the hurtful way they discarded Jordyn from their circle, or how they tried to publicly take her down despite her innocence. Do you think Jordyn will be getting that apology anytime soon?