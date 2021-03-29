MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite claiming that their expected child would be their “5th and final,” Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith are apparently keeping their options open. As per the singer’s comments in a recent interview, although he planned on getting a vasectomy, Smith stopped him from doing so in case the couple ends up changing their minds.

While speaking with Too Fab recently, Ne-Yo talked with the outlet about how Smith was apparently the one who originally wanted to stop expanding their family after baby number five. According to him, even though he planned on getting a vasectomy as a way to ensure the couple wouldn’t be having any more kids, Smith discouraged him from actually going through with it on the off chance they decided to have more kids in the future.

“She decided that she doesn’t want any more children, and I’m following her lead on that,” he told the outlet. According to Too Fab’s reporting, when they asked if any sterilization or birth control measures would put into place for him and his wife after the birth of their third child together, the “One In A Million” singer replied, “No, no , no — not getting the surgery. Now mind you… my plan was to get the surgery, but she was like, ‘No, no, no, don’t get the surgery because if we ever decide we do want anymore kids then we can’t do it.'”

Explaining more on how that conversation went down between him and Smith, he added, “‘I’m like, ‘You just said you didn’t want more kids?’ And she was like ‘I don’t want no more kids right now, but what if I want some…’ I’m like, ‘Oh.'”

“So this last one is the plan,” he wrapped up on the topic while speaking with the outlet. “And then if God decides he wants us to have some more, I guess we’ll have some more.”

For the record, this isn’t the first time Ne-Yo and the word “vasectomy” and have been caught up in some headlines. If you recall, the singer’s ex-wife Monyetta Shaw famously opened up about their marriage and her regrets after getting her tubes burned so that she could no longer have children. According to her, after she and Ne-Yo had their two kids, the couple has decided to both go through with sterilization procedures and even though she went through with hers, Ne-Yo never went through with his vasectomy.

Ne-Yo and Smith currently have two sons and actively co-parent with Shaw — not including the bun that they currently have in the oven whose gender hasn’t been revealed yet. Since it wasn’t always the easiest for the three to manage their blended family, hopefully things will continue to remain positive amongst all those involved whether Ne-Yo and Crystal eventually go through with him getting a vasectomy or not…