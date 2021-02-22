MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay Smith recently announced that they’re expecting a new addition to their blended family. Shared via their respective Instagram accounts, the couple posted a candlelit video showing off Smith’s new baby bump as Major’s “Why I Love You” plays in the background.

“Overjoyed to announce… the family is expanding…” Ne-Yo said in his post. “👶🏽! #Number5❤️ #5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings🙏🏾 @itscrystalsmith You ready baby? Let’s go!” Similarly, Smith shared the clip with a caption quoting Major’s song that read, “This is why I love you.. 💙💖💙. ”

The couple seems quite far removed from the rocky note they began last year on, as the possibility of divorce hung over their heads. Even though initial reports cited Smith as being the one who was going to file, by April, news broke that Ne-Yo had not only filed, but was then choosing to withdraw his divorce request from Smith because things among the two were back on track. In May, the Grammy winner even spoke about how being in quarantine was helping him and his wife strengthen their union.

Additionally, last November we got to see the couple together on the Tamron Hall Show. Ne-Yo shared that in his heart, he knew he hadn’t wanted to split up with Smith despite his previous filing. The singer said on the talk show, “I did not want to get divorced. I was really, really broken up about it. I felt like I couldn’t show that to the world. My pride wouldn’t let me show that to the world and wouldn’t let me show it to her, initially. But I think she kind of knew where I was it.”

While sharing their two sons, Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5, and Roman Alexander-Raj, 2½, Ne-Yo and Smith also co-parent with Monyetta Shaw, the mother of Ne-Yo’s first two children, daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, and son Mason Evan, 9.

It’s nice to know that things between the couple are still going well, especially since a new addition to their family is on the way. With Ne-Yo claiming their expected child is his “fifth and final,” we wish their family happiness and health in this last pregnancy.