Monyetta Shaw Is Engaged!

When Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith were on the verge of divorce, people asked Monyetta Shaw if there was any chance that she would reconcile and reconnect with the singer and father of her two children.

She said it wasn’t going to happen.

“He’s an awesome person but we’re good,” were her exact words.

Now, with recent developments, we have a better understanding.

Shaw, the 40-year-old author and actress, shared her engagement news on social media.

In her Instagram stories, Shaw flashed a diamond ring while holding a glass of champagne with an “I said yes” gif and another image of a man holding her hand where we can see an even better shot of the ring.

The post was received with well wishes from Erica Mena, Malaysia Pargo and Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal, who wrote, “You betta!!!!!!” with a series of excited emojis.

Monyetta responded to Crystal with two kissy faces.

In all of her celebration though, Monyetta has yet to confirm the identity of her fiancé.

But the signs have been there. In 2018, she told us that not only was she extremely, extremely happy but that she was in love.

“So in love but I choose to keep it as private as possible, as long as I can. So we’ll just keep it at that.”

Congratulations to her. We’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled.