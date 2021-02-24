MadameNoire Featured Video

We recently told you that Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay Smith are expecting their third child together, and while that’s great news, it’s come with critics.

If you’ve followed the pregnancy news on social media, you may have come across this tweet that went viral:

It’s not accurate though, as this is actually Crystal’s third pregnancy to produce the singer’s fifth child. But according to Crystal, it’s also not correct because she says Ne-Yo didn’t make his former fiancée, Monyetta Shaw, do anything.

She clarified this when an Instagram follower took to her pregnancy announcement and asked, “What about his first wife he convinced to sterilize herself then left her lmao?”

“I’m his first wife boo,” she replied, before saying in another comment, “I’m being accurate since you want to be in something so bad. I respect the mother of his kids and facts are facts. He didn’t request nor make anyone do anything. She has moved on and is in love, happy as hell. You should try it. Simple-minded child.”

Monyetta, during her time on the short-lived VH1 series Atlanta Exes, said that after she and the singer had their kids Madilyn and Mason, they assumed that they were going to marry and wouldn’t need any more children. She was to have her tubes tied and burned, which she did, and he was supposed to get a vasectomy, which…it doesn’t seem happened.

“What if I meet the one and he doesn’t have kids? I can’t give you kids. That right there, it gets me. It makes me angry,” she said on the show. “From that, that’s why I see why some women are bitter.”

Ne-Yo always made it clear that he didn’t pressure her into making that decision, but rather, it was something they both agreed upon.

“As a family, we decided we didn’t want any more kids. Once we learned that our second child was a boy we were in the office high-fiving like ‘Yes! We’re done.’ The doctor hit us with the option,” he told HelloBeautiful in 2014. “If we done, we done. We decided we didn’t want any more kids. We decided we didn’t want any more kids.”

Crystal is also correct in saying that Monyetta is happy and moved on from the anger over that decision. During an interview with us earlier this month, she said that she and her fiancé, Heath, have a blended family they’re just fine with. Still, trying to expand it outside of the traditional way wasn’t completely out of the question.

“We have a beautiful blended family on both sides, so we just put them first,” she said. “When we make a move we consider all parties. And yeah, it’s such a joy, the family with both sets of kids that we do have right now. So we’ll see later on if, you know [laughs], if there are any more extensions. But right now we’re in a really good place.”

All that being said, let Crystal and Ne-Yo, whose marriage just survived the fire, celebrate their baby on the way, and stop shedding your play tears for Monyetta. She’s clearly doing just fine.