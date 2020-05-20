Crystal Smith And Monyetta Shaw Discuss Their Co-Parenting Journey: “We Were Never Nasty To Each Other”

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Monyetta Shaw and Crystal Smith hosted a Q&A on Instagram live to discuss positive co-parenting strategies and how they were able to overcome their differences and build a productive co-parenting relationship. While discussing their journey, Crystal revealed that she reached out to Monyetta after a following a dispute between Mo and Neyo that reached a level of intensity that made her uncomfortable.

“She was still going through her emotions, and when I saw them two arguing to a point that I was not comfortable with them arguing. A lot of people don’t know, I be riding for Mo, she knows. I didn’t like a certain situation, and so I DM you for the first time like ‘Aye, let’s just meet up, and let’s figure this out because I don’t like the energy, and I don’t want that to be associated with me and your children,” said Crystal.

She went on to say that although there may be some reluctance from the ex, it’s always a good idea for the newer party to take the high road and try to be empathetic towards the ex’s feelings and the predicament that she’s in because the tables can turn.

“I think it’s just better if you are the new person coming in, to kind of be mature about it. And even if you see the other person has a resistance, be understanding of their feelings because guess what? It could happen to you,” said Crystal.

According to Crystal, she always knew that she and Monyetta would be friends someday, but when they first met one another, emotions were still running high, which made things uncomfortable.

“We were never nasty to each other, so I think from like once we met, I know from my end, I even said to Shaf, ‘Like, damn. Well, what the f-ck is wrong because I liked her.’ And then from there it just, you were still going through what you were going through, and it made tension because I never knew how to handle it,” Crystal added. “Because I was empathetic, I still am to how you feel. Y’all were trying to figure y’all things out, so for me, it was just like ‘I like her and feel like once we get to this place, it’s going to be fun.’ And I was waiting on that day, and I’m so glad that day came.”

Monyetta shared that while she wanted to have a great relationship, she didn’t want to rush into it and didn’t want it to be insincere.

As you may recall, Ne-Yo and Monyetta were together from 2009 to 2013. They were engaged to be married when the singer ended their relationship over the phone — just two months before their wedding. He went on to date Crystal and the two tied the knot in 2016. Ne-Yo and Monyetta would go on to mend fences for the sake of their kids and in 2018, Monyetta released a book on co-parenting titled, Bigger Than Me.

Watch Monyetta and Crystal’s full chat below