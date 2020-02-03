Safaree And Erica Mena Welcome Their Baby Girl

From the outside looking in, it seems like Erica Mena has been pregnant for a good minute. But this past weekend, the journey to bring her second child into the world ended when she and her new husband Safaree Samuels welcomed their new bundle of joy into the world.

The couple welcomed their daughter and Safaree, who has spoken openly about his excitement at being a father, commemorated the occasion on his Instagram page.

Safaree has been on the road promoting the release of his new album Straitt was set to be performing in Rhode Island but Erica went into labor. He issued an apology to the fans who were expecting him.

“Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night but as I was getting ready to leave my wife’s water broke.”

Samuels is particularly excited about this new life journey. When he appeared on “The Real,” he said this about becoming a father.

“Yeah I’m ready. It’s kind of like—I’m still in shock. I don’t feel like I’m going to believe it until I come out.”

And when asked if he had her nursery set up, Safaree said, “I feel like I’m going to want her to be with me 24/7. I don’t feel like I’ll ever put her in the room by herself anyway.”

And jokingly, when he spoke about what he and Erica would name her, he said it should be “Safari’s daughter or Little Miss Safaree. It’s my first so, every time I say her name I want to feel like [umph].”