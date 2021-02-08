MadameNoire Featured Video

After celebrating his daughter’s first birthday, Safaree Samuels recently shared some thoughts on how he was going to raise Safire Majesty to be “different” from the women of today’s social media age. As seen by a screenshot of the rapper’s now-deleted tweet, it’s clear that Safaree doesn’t view being scantily clad online as a part of his daughter’s future, even though he himself has shared some questionable photos online in the past (and so has his wife).

“New millennium is crazy now,” he wrote. “Back in the day you had to close your eyes and imagine what a girl you liked looked like naked. Now almost every girl is naked just cuz. I gotta make sure my daughter is different! She needs me ❤️ .”

Despite the fact that the musician probably had good intentions surrounding making that post, it seems weird that he would even share something like that about his daughter who literally just turned one years old. Being a protective father as his daughter grows up is one thing, but already vocalizing how he sees the need to control how sexualized his daughter will be perceived based on what she decides to post online in the future seems premature and… unnecessary at this time, to say the least.

Many users also found Safaree’s post to be hypocritical as well. Making references to his wife, Erica Mena, who is also Safire’s mother, users suggested that before Safaree casts judgment on others, and wonders about what his daughter might choose to post on social media, he should probably first consider what he and Erica share on their own accounts.

User @igobylu wrote, “If Safaree doesn’t stop the cap, like he ain’t been dating women like this his whole life lol. Anyways, let people wear wtf they wanna wear, nothing about this is new 🤷🏽‍♀️ ,” while @kendragmedia added, “But your wife… Nevermind, let me mind my business 😫 .” Users also pointed out that Safaree himself has posted photos where he hasn’t left much to the imagination, and that the musician even currently has an OnlyFans account.

“Brotha @safaree you must first start with donating to me the millions you made from Onlyfans to break the spell ✨ 📿 trust me on this one lol,” user @raqi_4real joked.

Either way you slice it, it seems like Safaree should have just kept this tweet in his thoughts instead of actually sharing it with the world. Moving forward, maybe he can focus a bit more on what example he’s setting for his daughter through the things he chooses to share, instead of worrying about what Safire will or will not post later down the line.