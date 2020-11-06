Madamenoire Featured Video

It appears that all is well on the Samuels homefront again. After taking to Twitter and reclaiming his bachelorhood while still very much married to his wife, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels doubled back to apologize for his behavior.

“A man is nothing without his family,” Samuels wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there.”

The thing is, he did disrespect his wife, though. As you’ll recall, after what we can only assume was an in-house disagreement, Samuels took to social media insinuating that he will be ending the year a single man and raving about the iPhone’s block feature.

“BACHELOR‼️ Ending 2020 right ‼️” Samuels captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, for which he tagged the “Divorce Court” Instagram page.

“I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature,” he added on Twitter. “It brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack a–es away. Thank you Steve Jobs!”

He also tweeted out choppy phrases without context, such as “pathetic” and ” biggest regret,” which many also assumed were in reference to Mena. Mena also chimed in on Twitter, writing:

“No cocky sh-t, ain’t too many like me. No man could ever stop me!!”

While all married couples go through their share of problems behind closed doors, it’s deeply problematic that Samuels not only claimed to be single because they had a disagreement but also went public with it, therefore inviting the rest of us into their marital strife. Of course, there’s always the possibility that the two are just stirring up drama to ensure that they have an engaging storyline on the next season of “Love & Hip Hop.” Time will most certainly tell.