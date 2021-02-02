MadameNoire Featured Video

Reginae Carter went off today (Feb. 2) on an internet troll who decided to ask her where her on-again, off-again boyfriend rapper Rayshawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett was. Clearly not in the mood to deal with any commentary on her relationship on this day, Reginae explicitly made it known that regardless of what people have to say, no one is going to stop her from doing what she wants, or dating Lucci.

If you didn’t already know, he is currently locked up and awaiting his day in court. Back in mid-January, the rapper was wanted by authorities in relation to his alleged involvement in a man’s murder. After turning himself in, the public obviously hasn’t heard much from Lucci, besides the fact that he wanted his bond to be reassessed. The series of charges he’s facing include “felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

Today, while Reginae was live streaming from the gym amidst her workout, someone pettily left a comment asking her where her man was. To say the least, Reginae was not happy about it.

“Where rayyyyyyyyyy,” the commenter asked, referring to Lucci by a shortened version of his first name.

“Ray?” Reginae paused from her workout and asked. Speaking on the general chatter regarding her relationship with the rapper, she said, “Yeah they jump off on here and hate but guess what? While they hatin’ I’m getting me a good a*s workout and they fat. F*ck them. I’m so tired of the d*mn haters, they just want to — they gon hate, they gon hate. They hate what they can’t relate to. They do all of that sh*t. But guess what, I still get paid at the end of the day. I still look good. I still get what I want. F*ck you mean?”

“You can hate all you want, the f*ck,” she continued. “I’m so tired of these people. I’m so tired of y’all. Y’all always thinking that people give a f*ck about what y’all talking about. We don’t. You won’t stop me from loving who the f*ck I love, you won’t stop me from doing what the f*ck I wanna do, you won’t! You just won’t! B*tch.”

This isn’t the first time Reginae has publically aligned herself with Lucci since he was locked up, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be the last. There are many reasons why the public faults their relationship and Reginae must know them all, and then some. She’s right in saying no one can dictate who she loves or what she wants, but if that’s how she feels, then why does she keep publicly addressing her relationship with Lucci and giving people more things to talk about?

It just doesn’t make sense. Back in 2019, despite all the ups and downs they had, Reginae shared that she couldn’t get over Lucci that easily and she had to “follow her heart.” In that same interview, she explained how challenging it’s been for her “growing up and being so young and having the relationship in the public and having everyone’s opinion and everyone feeling like their opinion matters.” The thing is though, Reginae can’t put all the blame on the public for how critical they’ve been of her relationship. Even though she wants the world to know how authentic she and Lucci are, once details about their relationship are out there, the public is going to have an opinion about it. That’s just the way the world works, and that’s something everyone faces, not just celebrities. She’s said that it’s important for her to be more private when it comes to her romantic life, but not much has changed in how she’s handled things in this second time around with Lucci.

Obviously, Reginae’s relationship has been notorious online in a way that most everyday people don’t face, but she has to take some accountability for that. No one is saying she has to hide her relationship from the world, but maybe she should try a different way of “protecting” it. As of now, it seems as though her method has been protecting the relationship by being really defensive about any criticism that comes their way, and being really open about how deep her love and support for the rapper goes. Instead, it might be more worthwhile for Reginae to protect her relationship by keeping more of it under wraps and not giving trolls, like the one from her Instagram Live today, anything to feed on. If anything, it might do even more good to protect her peace, and her heart, regardless of how things end up with Lucci in the long run.

