According to a TMZ exclusive posted just hours ago, YFN Lucci is claiming that he needs to leave prison so that he can provide for his kids and his mom. Despite his bond already being denied yesterday, the rapper is still hoping to be released soon.

In the latest legal documents acquired by TMZ, The Wet singer described his kids as “four underaged children whom he financially supports.” Reportedly by the outlet, Lucci claimed “to provide a home and money for his mother living in Fulton County, GA.”

Locked up for his alleged involvement in a man’s death, the rapper’s current charges include “felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.” The star claimed his bond should be a reasonable amount for two reasons. Ironically, the first was that he claimed he “poses no significant threat or danger to any person, to the community, or to any property in the community.” The second, TMZ reported, was that the rapper said he’s currently a citizen with no felonies…

Things with Lucci and this murder case have escalated quite fast within this month alone. On January 13th, news broke that the rapper was wanted as a suspect in relation to a man being shot in the head and dropped out of a moving car in southwest Atlanta. After authorities put out a $5,000 reward for any tips leading to his arrest, the following day on January 14th, Lucci turned himself in at Fulton County Jail.

Even though his on-again-off-again girlfriend Reginae Carter shared a little hint that the rapper would be home soon, things definitely don’t seem to be going Lucci’s way. Providing for his faymily is a good reason for wanting to get out of jail, but the logic in his court documents doesn’t seem like they’ll be good enough for a judge. Considering the heaviness of the serious charges up against him, the star might be waiting a long time in jail before his day in court.