Going through the COVID-19 pandemic has been a stressful time for many, especially parents. Besides raising their children, they became assistant teachers and tutors once schools abruptly switched to the virtual model. There’s more laundry, more cooking, cleaning, more noise, more tantrums and more exhaustion. Besides the distress of having children home more, there’s also the financial strain and loss of employment that has also affected many families and caused devastation.

So what are some constructive things parents can do to help take the edge off? Clinical psychologist, health service psychologist and board certified music therapist Dr. Bethany Cook has a few tips on how parents can manage their stress throughout the pandemic and beyond.