It seems like Lanisha Cole has taken a big step towards showing her commitment to her on-again, off-again love, Nick Cannon. As reported by Hollywood Unlocked, the Panamanian photographer and model has gotten a tribute to Cannon tattooed on her body, causing speculation that she and the multi-talented star are together again. This follows Cannon and Brittany Bell just welcoming their second child together back in December, a baby girl, who the couple named Powerful Queen Cannon.

In a post shared by Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page, a photo of Lanisha is seen paired alongside her alleged new tatt, with the name “King Cannon” printed prominently underneath her breast. Cannon can be seen getting a large tattoo of his own.

On her own Instagram page, Cole posted a photo of the pair hanging out together just two weeks ago, with a simple caption that read, “# a e s t h e t i c.”

If you don’t remember, or just can’t keep up with all of Cannon’s relationships, when Bell announced the pregnancy of Powerful back in June 2020, things were a bit complicated. Around that time, Cannon was thought to be dating model Jessica White, even though she claimed the two were on a break when Cannon and Bell conceived their second child. They also share son Golden Cannon, who’s currently three years old.

For the record, the comedian, businessman and host also has 9-year-old twins with Mariah Carey.

Even though Nick is a notorious Hollywood playboy and is known for his back-and-forth love interests, Cole must be well aware of what she’s getting into with him. The two were actually linked as a couple before, back in 2017. When word got out that they were seeing each other, MediaTakout shadily described Cannon’s then-new boo as “regular Black,” making a reference to his affinity for women who look “exotical.” By December of that year, it was already reported that the two had broken up.

Now, whether Cole’s new tattoo will solidify the couple’s love as something that is here to stay is yet to be seen. With all the women he has been linked to and the lengths they’ve shown they’ll go to declare their love for him, one has to really wonder what Cannon is doing that keeps these women coming back.