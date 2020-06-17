Jessica White Hopes To Form A Sisterhood With The Expectant Mother Of Nick Cannon’s’ Children

Nick Cannon’s name has been fluttering around the news cycle more than usual this week. First, his ex and now perhaps current girlfriend, model Jessica White, claimed that she has always and will always love him.

Then, yesterday, the mother of his youngest child, Brittany Bell, shared that she’s expecting another child. When people congratulated both she and Nick, she didn’t correct them, leading folks to believe that the two are still—or were, very recently, connected.

Now, for Jessica White to be in a relationship with Nick and for him to be expecting a child with another woman, makes all of this a little sticky. At the very least, it raises questions about Cannon’s allegiances right now, particularly since White is the only one talking.

In her Instagram stories, she wrote:

“Hopefully we can forge a sisterhood and friendship for the sake of family. I pray for healthy relationships moving forward. –Jw.”

Meanwhile Nick has been radio silent.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out. But either way, I guess it’s nice to know that Jessica doesn’t have any intention on causing problems with the mother of Nick’s children.

Stay tuned.