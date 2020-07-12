Jessica White Says Nick Cannon Conceived His Child With Brittany Bell While They Were On A Break

When Jessica White professed her eternal love for Nick Cannon on social media, it was sweet but confusing since he was suspected to have another child on the way with Brittany Bell, the mother of his youngest child. One of White’s followers on Instagram directly asked her about the situation and White decided to address it for what she said would be the last time.

A follower commented, “Nick is expecting another child with the amazing ms.bell. She really loves him and is so loyal. Do you feel like maybe you are getting in the way of all that….” White responded saying that Bell and Cannon’s child was conceived when she and Cannon were on a break.

Nick and I have been together off and on for years. Their new child was conceived when we had temporarily broken up. Any child is a blessing . This is the last time I will answer these questions . I am no home wrecker at all . Nick was a free man at that time and can be with whoever he so chooses and for years that person has always been me . That is between him and Britney I support him through thick and thin as he does the same for me . Have a blessed day . I hope this clears up people’s misconceptions as I am being honest about this situation which is delicate and complicated . With that it’s my hope to stop having to answer this nonsense and focus on the important things in life . Long life health healing spirituality and the current climate in the world as it pertains to us all . The whole world is suffering at this time I would hope to see more positivity than negativity god bless you all.

White and Cannon were first romantically linked to each other in 2015 after Cannon and Mariah Carey ended their six-year marriage to each other, E! Online reported. When they were first dating, they were staying out of the spotlight “out of respect for Nick’s family since the divorce [was] not final.” Carey and Cannon share twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

In her Instagram story a few weeks ago, White said she hoped she, Carey and Bell could “forge a sisterhood and friendship for the sake of family.”