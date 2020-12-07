We’ll be talking about the notorious 2020 for years to come. Fortunately, some of us had good moments entwined with all the anxiety, uncertainty, and precaution. Some of us kept our jobs, while others found something better. Some of us spent more time with family, while others finally found time alone to pursue new hobbies. And despite a trying year consisting of a pandemic, racial unrest, election season, natural disasters, and a host of other obstacles, some Black women straight-up owned this year.

From the first woman VP ever elected to Black women who started new businesses or flourished in their careers, we’re highlighting the history-makers, everyday women, and anyone in between who slayed this year. These 10 women — in no particular order — prove that nothing can stop you if you want to succeed.

Kamala Harris

A list of black women who succeeded beyond measure in 2020 would be incomplete without Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. She made history many times this year, including joining the small but powerful list of hopeful Black women who have run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. When President-elect Joe Biden announced Harris as his running mate in August, she joined an even smaller number of women chosen for such a powerful position.

Harris also had other highlights this year, including her meme-worthy quotes, her vice presidential debate against Pence (“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking”), and most importantly, her fight for racial justice, like seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. We can’t wait to watch her move our country into a much, much better direction as she settles into her role. (We also hope to see more of her smart fashion choices, from relatable Converses to tailored, statement-making power suits).