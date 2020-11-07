Madamenoire Featured Video

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the 2020 Presidential Election and celebrities have been gushing about this victory all over social media. This election was historic. Biden had a record 74,446,452 votes, breaking former President Barack Obama’s record of 69,498,516 votes in 2008, CBS reported. Plus, Kamala Harris is the first Black and South Asian American female to be elected as the Vice President of the United States. So, we have a lot to rejoice about.

Ava DuVernay not only thanked Pennsylvania for turning blue with a video of dancers jamming to Boyz II Men’s “MotownPhilly,” she sent a special tweet to the Central Park 5, who had to watch a man who pushed for their execution at the height of their case be their President.

“Imagine the person who took out full-page ads to call for your execution being voted in as President of the United States,” DuVernay tweeted. “Now, imagine that person being fired in shame. Sending my love to Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin and Yusef. Enjoy this day, my brothers.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend let rapper YG do the talking as they blasted his track “F*** Donald Trump” in celebration of him not being elected for another term. After Biden and Harris’ win she also tweeted: “My [God] it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once.”

Maxine Waters took to Twitter and expressed being “overjoyed.”

A teary-eyed Lizzo shared her reaction in a video via Instagram and shared her excitement to see a Black woman in the White House and relief that Trump will no longer be President because “whether you’re blue or red that man didn’t care about you.”

“I am so ready to see in America can hold itself accountable,” she said through the tears. “If we can go into a new era where people are listened to. This white supremacy that runs rampant cannot be tolerated anymore.”

She added: I am proud of the voter. I am proud of the protester. The Marcher. This is not the end. This is literally the beginning of progress.”

Viola Davis also shouted out Pennsylvania on Twitter for turning blue and helping Biden and Harris make their way to the White House.

“Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! Now….let’s fight for that Senate!!!!!!!”

Michelle Obama expressed being thrilled that the former VP and Harris have been elected.

See more celebrity reactions below.