Michaela Coel To Star In HBO Series Inspired By Her Own Sexual Assault, ‘I May Destroy You’

Michaela Coel is bringing her new series that she created based on a personal experience to HBO.

Coel has written and executive produced the upcoming show I May Destroy You that was inspired by her experience with sexual assault. It’s based on an up and coming writer trying to piece together a what happened during a life- changing night that she can’t remember. According to Essence, Coel plays Arabella Essiuedu, a writer that is now in the spotlight after a literary work of hers went viral. She is being celebrated by the British press and has been hard at work trying to create her next anticipated release. One night she decided to take a break and go out with friends. The next day, she has no idea what happened. The next day, she realizes her phone is broken and then she has an unexplained gash on the side of her forehead. In the trailer, Essiuedu is making calls and trying to figure out if she really experienced a drunken blackout or if something much worse happened to her.

The series is based on Coel’s own experience with sexual assault that she went through two years ago. While writing the successful Netflix series Chewing Gum, he took a break from writing and went out with friends. She later found herself waking up hours later from being unconscious due to being sexual assaulted by strangers.

“I was working overnight in the company’s offices; I had an episode due at 7am,” she said during the Edinburgh International Television Festival in 2018. “I took a break and had a drink with a good friend who was nearby. I emerged into consciousness typing season two, many hours later. I was lucky. I had a flashback. It turned out I’d been sexually assaulted by strangers. The first people I called after the police, before my own family, were the producers.”

I May Destroy You premieres in June. Take a look at the trailer below.