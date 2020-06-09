It’s Not Us It’s Them: The Fracture That Anti-Black Racism Created Between Black Men And Women

As the world marches in solidarity to fight anti-Black racism and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd, some refuse to lace up their sneakers and hit the pavement – Black women. Groups of Black women have expressed frustration in not feeling supported by black men and have chosen to reserve their energy for the population they feel no one else will fight for, themselves.

But this isn’t the first time some Black women have taken this stance and it speaks to a brutal history of racism, sexism, and oppression that has resulted in a distinctive tension between Black men and women that the Black community inherited more than 400 years ago.

Black men’s perceived silence

After the murders of Michael Brown and Eric Garner in 2014, both at the hands of police, protests erupted across the U.S. but there were handfuls of Black women who refused to show up and show out. Kimberly Foster, feminist, writer, and founder of For Harriet was one of those women. In her wildly popular blog, she thoughtfully walks readers through her decision to not march for Eric Garner.

She begins by expressing her pain over yet another slain Black man at the hands of law enforcement and extends her sympathies to his family but expresses that if the officer responsible for Garner’s murder wasn’t indicted, which he wasn’t, she had no plans to march for justice.

“Watching Black men show up for Garner after seeing so many derail conversations about Black women’s well-being leaves me with little more than a sinking feeling of despair upon recognition that the understanding so many of us crave will not come.” Foster wrote.

Other Black women expressed similar sentiments during the 2014 protests and haven’t since changed their stance – citing a lack of public support from Black men over the deaths of Black women like Korraine Gaines, Sandra Bland, Atatiana Jefferson and the countless instances in which we have witnessed black women and girls brutalized by the police.

Black women in media have also expressed their observation of Black men’s silence over the reprehensible way Donald Trump speaks to Black female journalists — calling CNN Correspondent Abby Phillips a “loser” and reprimanding White House Correspondent, April Ryan, by telling her she asked a “stupid question” and ordering her to “sit down.” Many have banded together to support one another but have pointed out that Black men have been mums the word.

“If Trump had treated three or four African American male reporters the way he did the women, would they denounce him then?” Kimberlé Crenshaw, a professor at the UCLA School of Law and Columbia Law School, asked.

Although I have been surrounded by phenomenal Black men, including my husband and father, and I have supported and plan to continue supporting Black men, I can understand the feelings of isolation, abandonment, and utter disrespect that some Black women have expressed. A report surveying millions of tweets by 778 journalists and politicians from the U.S. and the UK found that Black women are 84% more likely to be disproportionately targeted on Twitter compared to 34% of non-Black women of color, and one in 10 tweets were considered abusive or problematic toward Black women compared to one in 15 tweets directed toward white women.

Many of the Black women who’ve thrown up their hands in frustration and who refuse to continue to ask for reciprocity from Black men are doing so from a place of pain and disappointment. Society tells Black women that we are too loud and we aren’t smart enough, aren’t pretty enough, and to “sit down.” At the bare minimum, most Black women want to feel the collective support of Black men. But to some, it feels like our brothers whose support we seek, stand in agreeance with those who don’t see our value and that cuts like a knife. But we can’t place all of the blame squarely on the shoulders of Black men. This is bigger than them and it’s systemic.

We woke up like this

Slavery destroyed the Black family and it was designed to do so. Black nuclear families belonged to the same white slave owner, but there were occasions in which families were separated and the husband would live with a different slave owner — only allowed to visit his family once a week after walking for miles to do so. That is, if both slave owners allowed such an arrangement. That said, families who shared the same owner, lived with the perpetual threat of separation through the sale of one or more family members, which could happen at any time. Of course, the husband had no say in this decision.

A master’s control over both spouses reduced the Black male’s potential to exercise leadership or protection of his family and white slave owners regularly and legally raped Black women, often in front of their families to assert power and dominance and their husbands were left with little recourse but to sit and watch.

When the discussion of slavery enters the room, some roll their eyes and argue, not this again. Yes, this again. This until the Black community heals from every wound that slavery has systematically inflicted upon us. When discussing the relationship between Black men and women, understanding the devastating impact that slavery had on the Black home is central.

The home is where we learn how to demonstrate care, love, and support. It’s where we are taught our value, the value of others, and how to protect those we love. Support in many cases comes from an intrinsic desire to also protect. This is especially true for men who have internalized U.S. gender norms. We often talk about slavery as a distant abstract memory, but it’s not distant and it’s definitely not abstract. The Black community can still feel its reverberating impact. Last week I asked myself, how can I protect my daughter when I’m not sure how to protect myself?

So, while I can most certainly empathize with the Black women who have taken the stance of apathy, and I too have witnessed some of their grievances, I can also empathize with Black men — who have never possessed true power to protect themselves, much less Black women. How do Black men support and protect the community when deliberate and systematic structures have been put in place designed to give the illusion that Black women sit at the helm and Black men sit idle and indifferent. Some seemed to have figured it out and others not as much.

Moving toward healing

As painful and personal as this is, Black women must be patient and consider the intentional and strategic structures that have been institutionalized and continue to perpetuate this divide. However, in order for Black women to feel safe in holding space for understanding and patience, Black men must be held accountable to do the inward work to explore, confront, and correct the source of their complacence, silence, or flat out rejection of Black women.

We must all do the necessary work to move toward a place of healing. We have to fight the world. We can no longer afford to fight one another. It’s not us it’s them.