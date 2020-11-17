Madamenoire Featured Video

There’s absolutely no secret that former First Lady Michelle Obama is not a fan of politics and does her best to remain diplomatic in the face of certain current events.

However, as her years in the White House dash further and further out of her rearview mirror, she’s taken a different approach, especially when she feels the country’s moral compass is at stake. On Monday Obama posted a lengthy message on Instagram giving insight into her innermost thoughts after the 2016 election, where Donald Trump was elected president in a bitter race over Hillary Clinton.

While she’s commented on her now infamous facial expressions showing her disappointment and annoyance about the transition of power, Monday’s post also condemned Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election results, which has now snowballed into a frightening power grab furthering compromising the democratic process in America. It’s been almost two weeks and Trump is still gloating on Twitter, spreading lies, conspiracy theories and filing frivolous lawsuits to prove that he’s actually the real winner.

“This week, I’ve been reflecting a lot on where I was four years ago. Hillary Clinton had just been dealt a tough loss by a far closer margin than the one we’ve seen this year,” Obama began. “I was hurt and disappointed—but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won. The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do.”

Notably, she used a photo of her and President Barack Obama walking towards the helicopter which would carry them into a new phase of civilian life.

“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside.”

Obama said that while it was hard to accept the outcome, she along with the White House staff did their best to execute a peaceful transfer of power by sharing their knowledge and time with the incoming president-elect and his family. To date, Biden’s transition team has stopped receiving important daily intelligence briefs from Trump’s administration.

“Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party. To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game,” she wrote.

Again without typing his name, Obama’s message is loud and direct to Trump.