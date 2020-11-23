Madamenoire Featured Video

During Thursday night’s episode of Braxton Family Values, which began with Trina’s wedding, Traci Braxton had quite the blowup with her sisters after she heard, supposedly from her son’s fiancée, Oliviah, that the ladies were allegedly laughing at her during a duet she did with their father. When she tried to distance herself so as to not make a scene, a scene was created nonetheless, culminating in something of a physical confrontation between Traci and Tamar. All this created quite the conversation on social media, including with Towanda taking to Twitter to call out Traci, claiming she tried to fight Mama Evelyn at the wedding and saying her husband Kevin isn’t a “real man” compared to her fiance, Sean Hall.

Well, Traci is sick and tired of being sick and tired. She had an interview with DJ Richie Skye after the episode aired to tell her truth. She said that she’s tired of being portrayed as a problem when it’s the treatment from her sisters that is ignored.

“I think my journey is always been setting boundaries and not trying to portray me as this bitter, 20 year bitter kind of thing,” she said. “It’s the behavior, and the behavior been going more than 20 years.”

She also said the show has created some phony drama, including this idea that Oliviah was the one who started the problems at the wedding.

“Oliviah ain’t say a word. I don’t know where they came and got that from,” she said. “They don’t even talk to Oliviah. They don’t know Oliviah. They don’t know her at all. They don’t even know the baby!”

Traci claimed her sisters don’t interact with Oliviah or her grandson, Kevin III.

“This is the second time my family met baby’s family. Junior junior,” she said. “They met her first time at my niece’s ceremony and then they met him at the wedding. They don’t know him! He don’t even go to them!”

As for what caused her to raise her voice at the wedding, Traci said it was Tamar and her then-boyfriend David Adefeso.

“I went and sat in the back and I was on the phone with my managers. Managers saw it, my PR saw everything on the phone. Lo and behold, Tamar pulls up a chair in front of me. Starts moving my hair. ‘What? What’s wrong? What did I do? What?’ I said ‘Get out of my face. Really Tamar? Right now? You want to do this now? At the wedding now?'” she said.

“She kept doing it. So I grabbed Tamar’s hands out of my face and pulled her back. Her boyfriend grabbed me and pushed me. He grabbed me and pushed me!” she added. “So after that I went totally berserk. I grabbed a chair. My husband grabbed the chair from me.”

Traci claimed that when David was confronted about allegedly putting his hands on her, he denied doing so.

“I was so mad he put his hands on me,” she said. “My brother asked him did he put his hands on me. ‘No, I was just trying to help! I was just trying to help.’ My husband asked him…’No, no, no, I wouldn’t do that! I wouldn’t do that!’ My son was getting ready to smack the piss out of him.”

She said she ended up being the one asked to leave despite the fact that she felt she’d been disrespected. And she noted that this isn’t the first time someone in Tamar’s circle put their hands on her, as Tamar’s assistant grabbed her in a past season.

“They telling people that I need to leave and my husband needs to leave. My son was supposed to be upset! This man put his hands on me!” she said. “Fast forward. I have receipts because [David] threatened my husband again. He told my husband, it’s in black and white, ‘Yes, I put my hands on her and I will do it again.'”

“Yeah I know I act a fool. I was supposed to,” she added. “Somebody put their hands on me.”

As for the criticism over her son Kevin Jr., getting online to share his feelings about his aunts (including exposing DMs from Tamar), Traci said he’s grown and can talk his talk.

“We have to have our mother’s back. That’s our mother. But if my son has my back, ‘Stay in a child’s place.’ He’s a grown man!” she said. “He is 25 years old. He makes his own decisions. He bought himself a house. He bought himself a car. What I’m a tell him? You grounded? Take his house keys? Take his car keys? [laughs] Beat him? You can’t see your son and your fiancée no more? I mean, come on now.”

In regards to Towanda’s comments and the overall issues with her sisters, Traci said she’s disappointed in them.

“To me it’s so disheartening. I bite my tongue. I say, ‘they’re my sisters. I love them.’ And I get these things on social media that my sisters put out on me, just so mean. You’re not just someone off the street or a fan of a fan. You’re my siblings,” she said. “It’s so disheartening. Like, are you kidding me? But guess what? Everybody family go through that. So that’s why we’re doing Braxton Family Values. Everybody family goes through that.”

“I’m just tired and I am hurt,” she added. “For the want of what? ‘Cause I’m setting boundaries and you’re mad ’cause I’m setting boundaries and I’m no longer allowing you to treat me a way that you’re accustomed to treating me? I can’t do that anymore.”

But someone optimistic about things is Kevin Jr., who said on social media about the drama with with his aunts, specifically Tamar, “No matter what we still family just not seeing eye to eye on situations. It’s still love respectfully.”