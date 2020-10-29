“Is He Lying To Y’all Or The Police?” Tamar And Ex David Adefeso Go Back And Forth After Tamron Hall Appearance

Yesterday, Tamar Braxton’s sit down interview with Tamron Hall hit airwaves. During the conversation, she shared her response to her ex David Adefeso’s claims that she had physically assaulted him. Essentially, she said that as someone who had endured an abusive relationship before, that was not something she would do.

She claimed that Adefeso has a camera in his car, he could easily use to prove there was no physical contact on her part.

That was enough to get David back into the news cycle.

According to TMZ, Adefeso claims, through a representative, that he can’t release the footage of them in the car because Tamar smashed the camera during their interaction.

The representative also claimed that even if the camera were still intact, it only captured front and back views of the car’s exterior and nothing that took place inside. Adefeso claimed that the destruction of property during the attack was upwards of $1,600. He says he’s had to pay $7,500 to address all of the damages as a result of the episode in August.

Since then, Adefeso was granted a restraining order against Tamar, claiming she punched him in the jugular while he was driving. He also claims that Tamar threatened violence via goons and her ex-husband Vincent Herbert. Shortly after David’s accusations went public, a source close to Tamar alleged that David threatened to kill her and himself in a murder-suicide plot.

Interestingly enough, David’s reps alleged that reality star Malika Haqq watched the whole thing happen but has refused to cooperate with authorities.

Tamar had something to say in response, complete with documentation.

In a series of tweets she’s since been deleted, she wrote:

“somebody @ this man that according to the court documents he filed…he states that he has the footage backed up…so is he lying to y’all or to the police? Cause he sure lied about domestic violence & the 30k in damages when @tmz he said it was 1600 then 7500? Make it make sense.”

Braxton provided a screenshot of the alleged documentation from Adefeso which clearly states:

“Ms. Braxton smashed the vehicle’s camera, rearview mirror, and various other times [sic] with the specific intent to hide evidence of her violent behavior…Unbeknownst to Ms. Braxton, the recoding from the vehicle’s camera was stored in a date storage cloud. Mr. Adefeso is currently working on retrieving a copy of this recording from the data storage cloud. Nevertheless, the total value of the damage caused by Ms. Braxton to this vehicle amount to approximately thirty thousand dollars.”

In another tweet, Braxton wrote:

“I swear I just wanted to tell my truth and maintain my integrity even while being talked about and lied on and constantly attacked for months while I’ve said nothing. I’m being dragged to court from someone who said, ‘They love me.’ for a restraining order and we have NO CONTACT!”

You can read Tamar’s tweets, captured by The Neighborhood Talk, here.