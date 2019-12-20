Check Out All The Photos From Trina Braxton And Von Scales’s St. Louis Wedding

Trina Braxton is a married woman once again.

The 45-year-old said “I do” on Sunday, December 15 to Von Scales at a venue called Windows on Washington in St. Louis, which is his hometown. The ceremony was officiated by Judge Mablean Ephriam of Divorce Court fame. The beauty married her love in a low-cut bridal gown by Naama & Anat Haute Couture and with her hair in a natural hairstyle that was an afro puff atop her head. As for Von, his suit was a look from Cedric Cobb.

All of her sisters were present for the event, as well as her brother Michael, Jr. and mother Evelyn. It’s unclear though whether or not her father was present. It would certainly be disappointing if he were not there, since Trina had been open about her hurt over Michael Sr. missing her last wedding to, instead, stand firmly by his wife Wanda who wasn’t invited. That’s a whole story for another day, though.

The wedding was captured by WE tv for Braxton Family Values, with a new season of the hit show premiering with the sisters next year. Other notable guests present for the ceremony and reception included Omarosa Manigualt Newman, the ladies of Sister Circle, Trina’s co-hosts, and Taj George of SWV.

Trina revealed back in March that she and Von were engaged, with him deciding to pop the question at the birthday dinner the sisters put together for Tamar in Napa Valley. Of course, Tamar wasn’t crazy about that, but again, another story for another day.

This is the second marriage for Trina, who was married to the late Gabe Solis for seven years. After his death last December following a cancer battle, Trina realized how thankful for Von she really was.

“I’m sure it was very difficult for him to watch and to be able to hold me at night while I’m crying over someone else,” she told ET. “But he knew where the place was, where my heart was in and I just thank God for him.”

Check out some of the photos from Trina and Von’s big day, below: