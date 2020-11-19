Madamenoire Featured Video

Trina’s wedding should have been a beautiful occasion for the family to celebrate. Sadly, old family wounds surfaced at what should have been a celebratory moment and Traci Braxton ended up walking out of the wedding, claiming her sisters never loved her.

It all started when the girls’ father, Michael Braxton Sr. got up to sing during the reception. Not the most musically inclined in the family, he tapped his daughter Traci to come and join him.

She did. When she came back to her table though, another wedding guest named Olivia told Traci that her sisters had been laughing at her.

And things went downhill from there.

Toni: We were laughing watching daddy sing. It was fun. It was a fun thing he was doing. It was a duet song and we saw Traci and said at least one of us went up there to help him.

Towanda: Olivia told Traci we were laughing at her when she was singing with my dad. That made Traci very angry.

From there, Traci devolved into a profanity-filled fit.

Traci: My f*cking family is f*cking foul. That’s why I don’t f*ck with them.

In the confessional, Toni shared that she was deeply perplexed about how they got to that point saying, “I don’t know how we went from 0-60. From happiness to negativity. I don’t know what happened.”

Speaking to someone who I presume is Olivia, Traci says, “Nobody better not disrespect me.” Then in the confessional, “I noticed my sisters laughing. It really touches a nerve when my sisters belittle me.”

As Trina and Von’s family members make toasts to the couple, Traci excuses herself to Trina’s dressing room.

When Tamar came back there, Traci unleashed.

“You’re never real. You fake and fraud and phony.”

Tamar responds, “But I love you.”

Traci said, “You don’t love me. You never loved me. Get out of my face.”

You can watch this clip from tonight’s episode in the video below.

This episode of “Braxton Family Values” airs tonight 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.