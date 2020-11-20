Traci Braxton isn’t the only one having issues with her sisters.

The star’s son, Kevin Jr., seems to have his own gripes, as he he exposed some direct messages sent to him by his aunt, Tamar, on Instagram this week. He reportedly shared a post that was deleted about not getting along with family, and Tamar took to his DMs about it. She told him, “Stay respectful. Stay blessed.” and “God honors that,” to which he replied to her, “Highly blessed and I honor my loved ones god sees that.” In a second slide, it looks as though Tamar unfollowed her nephew (because unfollowing family members is something she does when they’re going through things). He captioned both slides, “This is beyond me,” with the laugh-to-the-point-of-crying and face palm emojis.

People took to his comments to call him out and to say there was nothing wrong with what Tamar said. He hasn’t responded to the criticism and her private message to him still stands on his page.

And while he put his aunt on blast earlier this week, he’s defending his fiancée and the mother of his son, Oliviah. During the most recent episode of Braxton Family Values, Oliviah was accused of being a troublemaker. At Trina’s wedding, she told Traci that her sisters were laughing at her while she performed a duet of “Unforgettable” with Michael Sr. That greatly upset Traci, who was already in a bad place with Tamar and felt mistreated by her sisters. They all denied that they were laughing at her, saying they instead were laughing at their father for not knowing some words to the song. Traci didn’t want to hear it and put on a scene, behind-the-scenes at the wedding. The finger for the drama was pointed at Oliviah, especially by Towanda. What we didn’t get to see was that things escalated to the point where a fuming Traci and Tamar got into a physical altercation at the event.

People went in hard on social media at Oliviah for being in business that wasn’t hers. Kevin Jr. spoke up to defend her.

“@oliviahaaron she’s been with me since day one a lot of people she seen come and go,” he wrote. “All I have to say don’t worry about people coming for you we know the truth 10 years and your [sic] here in real life.”

She also defended herself, turning off comments on Instagram and sharing a photo of Kevin Jr. and their son Kevin III.

“At the end of the day this is what matters!” she wrote. “My son and my man is what keeps me going every day. I hope that everyone can feel this type of love one day!”

Add all of this to the growing list of reasons this whole family needs to move on from Braxton Family Values…

“I certainly hope: •The sisters got Oliviah ALL THE WAY TOGETHER! •Traci looks back at this & apologizes for her behavior @ wedding. •She get the help she needs. •I understand her grief. The rest of that animosity she needs to deal with and let it GO.”