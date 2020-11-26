Despite being dubbed as the most wonderful time of year, the holiday season is infamous for triggering feelings of sadness in many individuals known as the holiday blues. Not to be confused with clinical depression, the holiday blues are characterized by increased but temporary feelings of sadness that last from November to December.

In a survey conducted by the National Alliance on Mental Health, 64 percent of participants reported that they are affected by the holiday blues. Twenty-four percent of respondents reported that they are affected significantly.

The holiday blues can look different from one person to the next, people often report experiencing feelings of dread, anxiety, and sorrow during the holiday season. For some, the previous loss of a loved one can make the holidays particularly difficult. Others find that increased financial pressure or anticipated conflict with loved ones at family gatherings is what causes the most duress. Here are 10 ways to beat the Holiday blues before they take over.

Rest

While the holidays generally symbolize an end-of-year winding down period, it is during this time of year when people find themselves overextended the most. Many companies require employees to partake in end-of-year tasks and performance evaluations. Additionally, people often have extra added responsibilities such as holiday shopping, hosting out-of-town relatives, and preparing festive meals. In the midst of all of this craziness, it’s important to rest.