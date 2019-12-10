Tiffany Haddish & Common Rumored To Be Dating After The Rapper Split From Angela Rye

It seems that things between Common and Angela Rye are back on ice after the two rekindled their love back in late August. During an interview with Angie Martinez, Common said he and Angela reconciled after the Chicagoan worked on himself and went to therapy.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “I think being able to go through situations where I didn’t do good in relationships, some of that was my responsibility, and after repeating that, being like ‘What am I doing wrong?’ and working on self, I’m able to come to a relationship more like whole. This is where I am with it, this is what I’m looking for. If things change, then let’s communicate. I’m real honest with myself. Therapy helped me to do that,” he said at the time.

But it appears therapy wasn’t enough–not only are Common and Angela rumored to be separated again, but “The Light” lyricist is also said to be hooking up with comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Sources say that Angela arriving solo dolo to her 40th birthday party and to Tyler Perry’s studio opening is proof that she’s a bachelorette again. But Common was spotted at Tiffany Haddish’s Black Mitzvah party a week ago, and he has been seen in recent photos with the stand-up star.

Tiffany and Common were also featured together in a recent photo on Tiffany’s Instagram with legendary Harry Belafonte.

We don’t know what’s brewing between these two, but we will see what unfolds in the upcoming months.