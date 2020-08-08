Common Gushes About Dating Tiffany Haddish: ‘I’m Grateful To Have Her In My Life’
Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that she and Common are in a relationship after much speculation and rumors. During an interview with Live With Kelly & Ryan, the Chicago rapper opened up about his romance with the Night School star.
Common was all smiles as he gushed about how happy he is with Haddish.
“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man,” he said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”
When Haddish broke the news that she and Common were an item, she said she’s been thriving since the start of their union, describing it as the best relationship she’s ever been in. The Los Angeles native said she’s even lost some weight since dating Common.
“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she said while on Steve O’s Wild Ride podcast. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it…It’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back.”
Another major change she had was when she shaved her head, which she joked about saying that she and her lover are now twins.
Common and Haddish were able to spend tons of quality time together as they quarantined together since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that she Common made sure to get tested for COVID-19 and other things before they isolated together.
And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f***ing,” she bluntly said.
Haddish and Common first met on the set of 2019’s The Kitchen. Earlier this year, they had a virtual first date on Bumble, according to People.