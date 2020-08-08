Common Gushes About Dating Tiffany Haddish: ‘I’m Grateful To Have Her In My Life’

Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that she and Common are in a relationship after much speculation and rumors. During an interview with Live With Kelly & Ryan, the Chicago rapper opened up about his romance with the Night School star.

Common was all smiles as he gushed about how happy he is with Haddish.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man,” he said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

When Haddish broke the news that she and Common were an item, she said she’s been thriving since the start of their union, describing it as the best relationship she’s ever been in. The Los Angeles native said she’s even lost some weight since dating Common.