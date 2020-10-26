“Act Like I Never Said I Love You” Tiffany Haddish Has A Message For Her Exes

Like a lot of us, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has an interesting history with her exes. There are those who’ve denied ever interacting with her—like rapper Chingy. And then there are the more serious issues with her ex-husband who accused her of lying about the abuse in their marriage.

Today though, Haddish had a message for the men from her past.

In her Instagram story, Haddish wrote:

“THIS IS FOR MOST OF MY EXS. BITS AND PIECES ARE FOR DIFFERENT ONES. I am sick of my ex F*ck Boys and yes YOU still a F*ck boy even if we was in a relationship cause you still was trying to f*ck when it was over. Boy. Stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don’t want to be your friend. Plus you got a whole woman and Babies on they way and we been done for years. But you want a windfall of money, and want me to make that wind go? Huh hahaha if I thought that would remove you from my entire life I would. Just act like I never said I love you. Cause who I was loving wasn’t the real you. When the real you showed up I was disappointed and disgusted. [vomit face emoji] so please go away forever. PEACE AND HAPPINESS BE UPON YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.”

Welp, that’s crystal clear.

Hopefully these men trying to be a part of her life now that she’s made it and has money will get the picture.

What do you make of Tiffany’s message? Have you ever had to issue a similar warning to the men in your life?