15 Apps That Help You Eat Healthier

No matter your fitness goals – whether it’s to lose weight, maintain weight, put purer foods in your body, or keep up with exercise routines – we could all use a little help and a little encouragement. Even just staying organized can be difficult when you’re meal prepping and keeping track of whether it’s leg day or butt day. And when you can’t afford a personal trainer or regular sessions with a nutritionist, finding that outside motivation and that extra push to keep you on track can be difficult.

Luckily, we live in a world where most of the help you need fits in the palm of your hand. Literally, thanks to the development of apps, you can turn on your phone and get most of the guidance you need on everything from career tips to mental wellness to healthy eating to budgeting and beyond. We’ve gathered a list of some of the best apps that help you eat healthier, and keep track of your progress. We’ve included a good range of apps that offer different features, so nearly anyone, regardless of the focus, can find something useful on this list.

Shopwell

Shopwell helps you make sure that your food goals and grocery shopping habits are aligned. Simply input your food sensitivities, nutrition goals, and fitness goals into the app. Then scan the barcode of your food items in store, and it will give you a detailed look at how that food fits in with your goals. It’s worth noting that, while most major grocery stores are set up to work with the app, Trader Joe’s isn’t.