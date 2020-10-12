Leon’s Loving Message For Cynthia Bailey On Her Wedding Day Is Peak Co-Parenting Goals

It is possible for two people who were once in a relationship and welcomed a child to not only successfully co-parent, but to also be genuinely supportive and loving friends to one another. Cynthia Bailey and ex-boyfriend Leon Robinson have found that, so it was not a shock that she would invite him to her wedding to Mike Hill this past Saturday. When The Five Heartbeats actor couldn’t make it, he sent a public message to Bailey via Instagram. The usually private star kindly reminded her that just as she’d been amazing at so many things in life, she was going to be amazing at being a wife to Hill.

“Cynthia, you’ve been a super model, a super mom to our beautiful Noelle, and now, today, you start the first day of being a super wife to Mike Hill,” he said while staring in the camera. “I congratulate you both.”

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be there but I’m filming out of the country. But I’m there in spirit and in love through our daughter Noelle,” he added. “I wish you all the best. I’m really happy for you. Much love.”

The 58-year-old actor ended his video message with a wink and a smile. It was all smooth AF, honestly.

Robinson’s followers commended him for the encouragement he was sending Bailey’s way.

“He’s been her rock and best friend and her cheer [sic] leader from day one,” someone commented. “I love the relationship they have.”

“Soooo beautiful,” said another. “You are the PERFECT example of successful Co-parenting. Noel and Cynthia are lucky to have you in their lives.”

And someone else simply said, “This just sexy.”

Robinson told us during an interview earlier this year that when it comes to Hill, he was a fan, so much so that he didn’t have a problem with daughter Noelle staying with Bailey’s beau in Los Angeles.

“I thought her move to California was a move she wanted to make. I thought it was great that she had the convenience of Mike’s place to be able to stay there, especially on a temporary basis until she figured things out and could see what California is about and see if she wanted to be there,” he said. “I thought it was fantastic because it was going to be a place where her mother was going to be all of the time.”

And he and Bailey have confided in each other over the years, on-screen (through his brief appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta) and off.

“Leon has always been very supportive of me, and anything that involves my happiness,” she said in 2016. “Not only is he Noelle’s dad, he is my friend. I can always depend on his love and support.”

We love it. While we’re very happy for #CHill, hit the flip to walk down memory lane and see photos of exes, co-parents and friends Cynthia Bailey and Leon Robinson from back in the day.