What Is Co-Parenting Coaching And How Can It Help You?

If you have children with an ex-spouse, then your relationship with that ex isn’t over just because the marriage is. That means, unfortunately, you also have to keep working at that relationship, much like you did when you were married, even if the relationship status is different.

That’s where co-parenting coaching comes in. Though it may seem unfair and unnatural that a divorced pair would have to communicate regularly, that’s the reality when children are involved. Co-parenting coaching seeks to help these individuals interact in a functional manner so that their personal past doesn’t damage the development of their children. We spoke to Aria Craig, a co-parenting and blended family expert, on what clients might expect to learn in co-parenting coaching, and why it can be helpful. Follow Craig on Instagram and Twitter for more co-parenting advice.

Encouraging involvement

Craig says that her experience as a co-parenting coach often involves one parent coming to her, seeking guidance on how to get the other parent more involved. She reports that it’s usually the mother that goes to her for this advice. One way she often sees this come up is when the custodial parent lives close to the child’s school, or other places he frequents regularly – like recreation centers for after-school activities.

“The one who lives near the school feels like they’re doing everything,” says Craig. “If one parent lives far away, and there’s, say, a wrestling meet on a Saturday. Sometimes it’s hard to get that parent there who lives far away.”