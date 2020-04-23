Leon Shares Why He Had No Problem With Daughter Noelle Living In L.A. With Mike Hill

It’s been quite a few years since Leon played J.T. in the Robert Townsend-helmed film The Five Heartbeats, 29 years in fact since the film was released. Despite all of that time, the movie is still a cult classic, a favorite of many people, Black and otherwise, who recite its lines, or sing “Nights Like This” at the mention of it. Being a part of that film, to this day, is quite the privilege for the 58-year-old star.

“I feel honored and blessed to be a part of The Five Heartbeats, a movie that has stood the test of time to become our people’s favorite movie that we watch at family reunions and holidays. It’s like our It’s a Wonderful Life,” he told me over the phone. “If you had ever asked me if I would be in a movie that was that iconic, among anybody, I would say ‘Yeah, I hope so. One day I wish that would happen.’ So I think it’s absolutely fantastic.”

A 2018 documentary narrated by Townsend, called Making the Five Heartbeats, is now streaming on UMC.tv. In it, the filmmaker and cast members shares some pretty incredible stories about the ups and downs of making the film, including trying to find a studio who wanted to fund it, behind-the-scenes quarrels, to the poor marketing job that was done to promote the film, causing it to tank at the box office in 1991.

“Of course, at the time that was very disappointing, and it deserved to do great at the box office. It scored higher than Home Alone when they tested it,” Leon said. “But it was botched in the marketing and timing. That’s just the name of the game in the entertainment business.”

The good news was, while the movie wasn’t a hit at the box office, despite the cast’s best efforts to fill seats in theaters, it would grow to what it is today, and in Leon’s case, help to propel his career. He’s been working consistently since (including on an international series set in Accra, Ghana called 40 and Single, which is also currently streaming on UMC.tv).

“I think what has helped is, I’ve done memorable work. I’ve always kept myself relevant, whether it’s through film, television or music,” he said, with the actor also doing music as the lead of a band called Leon & The Peoples. “I’ve always given people a chance to see me or what I’m doing, and I’m always doing something. I stay in step with what’s happening, whether it be fashion or social media. I have no intentions of becoming a fossil.”

But has has been forced to take a break. Like most people, he’s been indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic and hasn’t been able to work since March.

“The thing is, when this whole pandemic started I had three jobs [laughs],” he said. “I was on a national tour of a play, I was on a TV series on Showtime and my band was booked on the Tom Joyner Cruise. And about four hours later I had no job. Governor [Cuomo] shut down all engagements, sold out shows gone, everything. So I don’t really know what’s next as far as when things are going to start back up.”

In addition to that, the actor is quarantined in New York while his daughter, Noelle Robinson, whom he shares with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, is quarantining on the other side of the country in California with her mom. She’s also getting company from Bailey’s fiancé, Mike Hill, his two daughters, and her girlfriend, Alexis Powell.

“I’m in touch with her a lot, of course, but I’m not in touch with her as much as I want to be,” he said. “I wish she was sitting next to me [laughs].”

The 20-year-old has been living in Los Angeles with Hill since last year, while Bailey was going to and from Atlanta. The living situation was a controversial one to a number of people who attempted to call it inappropriate, but for the record, Leon is and has been just fine with it.

“I thought her move to California was a move she wanted to make. I thought it was great that she had the convenience of Mike’s place to be able to stay there, especially on a temporary basis until she figured things out and could see what California is about and see if she wanted to be there,” he said. “I thought it was fantastic because it was going to be a place where her mother was going to be all of the time.”

The actor told us that with Noelle being an adult now, there is nothing odd about the setup.

“It’s a different situation. If Noelle was 12, that would be different,” he said. “Noelle is a young woman now and one of the things that’s most important to me as a dad is to make sure that she grows up to be just that, a good young woman. She is. I have all the trust and faith in her in the world, no matter what situation she’s in because that’s what you have to do as parents. You have to raise your kids and then you have to let them go and hope that whatever you taught them, whatever they learned along the way, they’re going to take with them. I feel confident that that’s what Noelle is going to do, and that’s what she has done.”

The star lends his support to his child in all areas, including in her decision to come out as fluid. She did so during the most recent season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and gained a great deal of love and encouragement from both of her parents.

“She has my support no matter what,” he said. “I’m with her no matter what she wants to do and how she wants to do it and she knows that. She always knows she has the love of her dad. For me, as far as the Real Housewives situation is concerned, I’m a rather private person. No one knew anything about me until I had to make appearances on the show, and that’s because my daughter’s on it. For the most part, I’m like any other dad. I wouldn’t be discussing my daughter’s sexuality with anybody other than my daughter. So the fact that you were privy to a conversation between her and and her mom, which happens to be on reality TV, I can’t imagine making it a part of my reality.”

What is a part of his reality right now though is the same reality of most Americans. He’s looking to stay healthy and is hopeful that the uncertainty of this time will come to an end soon enough.

“I stay positive and optimistic always, but I do have to admit that this situation is testing that [laughs],” he said. “It’s like groundhog day, Every day I get up it’s the same thing. I’m like, really? It’s a very strange world we’re living in right now, but we will get through it.”