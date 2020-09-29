Based On Your Sign, You Probably Act Like This On Tinder

Millennials are one of the least religious groups, according to research. Though there is some variance between older and younger millennials, this general demographic is showing up at churches, temples, and the like far less than older generations.

Millennials and Gen Z’ers do, however, tend to believe in some sort of New Age spirituality. Women tend to believe in it slightly more than men, those with some level of a college education are more likely than those with no college education, or a college degree, to believe in it, and Black individuals believe in it far more than whites and slightly more than Hispanics.

For many, the form of New Age spirituality they’re most into is astrology. In fact, studies show that one-third of Gen Z daters pick who to date based on their astrological sign. It turns out that the signs make themselves pretty well known through the way they craft their online dating profiles and handle online messages. Dana Balch, Consumer Communications Manager at Tinder, shared with us some interesting data about how each sign navigates the world of online dating.

via GIPHY

Aries

Balch reports that Aries commonly include “Manager” in their job title, and are more likely than any other sign to include the fire emoji in their bio. When it comes to their list of hobbies, they pack that out, including every interest and activity they can think about. They’re usually the first to initiate conversation, and most likely to match with Libras.