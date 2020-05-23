Lizzo Partners With Quay Australia For A New Line Of Sunglasses

Lizzo wants to make sure you look good as hell this summer once quarantine is over. The “Truth Hurts” singer has partnered with Australian sunglasses company Quay (pronounced key) to launch a line of luxurious shades.

“We see Lizzo as an icon of confidence, self-love, and self-expression,” Quay CEO, Jodi Bricker said according to Essence. “The brand tapped Lizzo for their Confidence is Quay campaign because, what better star than Lizzo to be the face of living your truth. The star has had her fair share of clap backs to haters on social media. She speaks her truth and, in doing so, empowers all of us to do the same. Confidence, self-expression, and authenticity are at the core of everything we do at Quay.”

The line of shades, which start at $55, is described as “a collection as unique + playful” sunglasses that comes in various styles including aviator, frameless, cat eyes and even some that are accented with bling and glitter. Lizzo herself said it was a no-brainer to collaborate with Quay because their shades accentuate her ever changing style perfectly.

“My style is always evolving,” the Detroit singer said. “I like to mix it up, and I love that this collection has a little bit of everything. There’s one with glitter lenses, another with star-shaped studs. I like those kinds of special details. These glasses are fun and different.”

The 32-year-old and Quay are also giving back to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through their new partnership. Until May 25th, if you buy a pair of shades you can get another pair for free and Quay will provide 100 meals per purchase to Feeding America.