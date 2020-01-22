“Keep Us In Your Prayers”: Ray J Admits Despite Welcoming Their Son, He And Princess’s Relationship Is At A “Stand Still”

Despite the joy of welcoming their son, Epik, in December, when asked for an update on he and Princess Love‘s relationship, Ray J admitted that the couple, romantically, still aren’t in a good place.

In a chat with In Touch, he told the publication that “We’re in a stand still” but managing well when it comes to co-parenting their now two children.

“We love each other and our relationship matters, definitely, but right now the kids are the only thing that matters,” he said. “In relationships, you know you go through ups and downs, and so I think we just have to make sure going through the ups and going through the downs, that in this time we stick together to make sure that the kids are safe and happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm.”

“Keep us in your prayers — God will make it work,” he added.

Before welcoming their son together, Ray was hopeful that he and Princess would be able to work things out, telling Wendy Williams even though he didn’t abandon her and their daughter in a hotel room in Las Vegas as she claimed, she was right and he was wrong.

“At the end of the day, I have to compromise. I have to do better as a husband,” he said. “And I have to understand that my wife is pregnant and I have to think a little more wiser.”

Princess, however, seemed pretty confident around that time that she was ready to throw in the towel on her marriage.

“I don’t want to be married anymore,” she said on Instagram Live. “Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done.”

No papers have been filed, though, so there’s always hope — especially, as he mentioned, with prayer.

