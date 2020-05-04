“I Really Miss My Kids” Princess Love Won’t Let Ray J See Their Kids Until He Quarantines Alone

If I were a betting woman, I’d put my money on Princess Love and Ray J being done as a couple. After she claimed he left her stranded in Vegas while she was eight months pregnant, I guess she was finally able to see his character clearly. But when it comes to matters of the heart, who knows how people will move. Particularly since Ray J been acting up in public for years now.

Still, what makes me believe that they won’t make it is the fact that in the midst of a global pandemic, when the world is filled with uncertainty, these two are not sheltering in place together. To put that into perspective, Tiffany Haddish and Common have been linked to one another since the beginning of the year and they’re living together right now—at least some of the time.

Meanwhile, Ray J and Princess Love have been married three months shy of four years and they are separated.

But according to Page Six, there’s a good reason for that.

Since the two were not living under the same roof when the seriousness of the coronavirus became apparent, Princess is requiring that her estranged husband quarantine alone for seven days. And she’s being particularly vigilant about making sure he’s doing so.

Ray J is staying in a luxury hotel 10 minutes form the family’s home in LA to ensure that he is not carrying the virus and exposing her and their two children to it.

Ray J said that Princess is clocking his Instagram to make sure that he is indeed by himself while he quarantines for seven days before he can see their children. She says if she learns that anyone has been in the hotel with him, he’ll have to begin the seven days over again.

Ray J told Page Six, “I’m lonely right now. I don’t want to quarantine by myself. I keep telling Princess but she says, ‘If I see one person over there with you, you got to start over.’ So I really have to lock myself in, because I really miss my kids.”

Ray J and Princess share a two-year-old daughter Melody Love, and 5-month old son, Epik, together.

Since he’s been in the hotel alone, Princess noticed that Ray J was less than six feet away from short film director Antonio Ward so she made him restart his quarantine.

“She said I got to put in seven days alone, and I’m good with the seven, but she really want me to do 14, so it’s hard to look at the 13 days left.”

I guess that compromised with seven. That was very gracious of her.